Disney Lorcana: Into The Inklands Booster Pack Box Gets a Massive Early Prime Day Deal

Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands Booster Box

Ravensburger’s third Disney Lorcana release, Into the Inklands, launched back in March and introduced 200 new cards to the game, most notably location cards that feature popular Disney story settings like Motonui from Disney’s Moana or the Jolly Roger from Disney’s Peter Pan. These cards will offer players bonuses, special abilities and more. The set also brings in new characters like Disney’s Pluto, 101 Dalmatians‘ Perdita, Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales, Kit Cloudkicker from TaleSpin, and Jim Hawkins and the RLS Legacy crew from Treasure Planet. There are even in-game mini-stories that “unfold through quotes and descriptive text (flavor text), allowing players to discover even more links between cards”.

That said, you might be interested in taking advantage of an early Prime Day 2024 deal that Amazon is running on the Disney Lorcana TCG: Into the Inklands Booster Pack set, which drops the price by 32% to $98.04. That’s an all time low price, and you can grab it here on Amazon for a limited time. Note that Prime Day 2024 officially kicks off on July 16 and 17. You can find more early Prime Day deals here on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Card Sets and Pricing



“The Disney Lorcana TCG set Into the Inklands will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Emerald or Sapphire/Ruby cards ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineers Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD), a Gift Set ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD) and play accessories including Card Sleeves ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD), Deck Boxes ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD), Card Portfolios ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and Playmats ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) will also be available. All cards in this set can be played alongside the previously released sets, The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn, and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.”

What’s Next For Disney Lorcana?

Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return launched in May, and the fifth set was recently revealed as Shimmering Skies. Details about the new set are light, although we know that it will formally introduce characters from Wreck-It Ralph to the game and that set will discontinue its original ordering by alphabetical sequence, opting for a different numbering pattern instead.