Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Launches on Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro has launched pre-orders for its Heroscape relaunch, although the campaign looks to have stagnated far short of its backing goal. Last week, Hasbro launched the Hasbro Pulse campaign for Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, a new core set for the once-popular miniatures wargame. The Age of Annihilation set will provide newcomers with everything they need to get into the game, including dozens of miniatures from five factions, an expandable hex-based tile system to build custom boards on, and 20 different game scenarios.

Heroscape is a miniatures skirmish game in which players build teams of creatures from a variety of different settings and time period. An army could include a mix of World War II soldiers, fantasy elves, and even Marvel superheroes or D&D characters. A battlefield is built using 3D hexagonal tiles (usually of different heights) and players square off using various kinds of dice to determine damage over a series of rounds. Although the game has been discontinued for over a decade, Heroscape continues to have a very active fanbase, with organized play still going on and custom content released on a regular basis. Several active players were recruited to help with the new set, joining co-creator Craig Van Ness to design new content for the game.

Players can pre-order Heroscape: Age of Annihilation for $275, but there is a significant caveat. Hasbro will only produce Heroscape: Age of Annihilation if 8,000 people "back" the campaign. As of press time, the campaign has only brought in slightly more than 2,100 backers. Luckily, the campaign still has a month left to bring in followers, but the campaign certainly seems to have fallen short of expectations.

