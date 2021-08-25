Hideo Kojima Will Keep Making Things "Until My Brain Loses Its Creative Power"

✖

Famed video game developer Hideo Kojima celebrated his 58th birthday this week, and while many might think that this might mean that the creator would begin to consider retirement in the coming years, the exact opposite seems to be true. Despite getting a bit advanced in age, Kojima informed fans that he has no intention of slowing down when it comes to making video games, as long as his mind still allows him to work diligently.

In a message that was shared on his personal Twitter account, Kojima thanked fans for the birthday wishes that he had been receiving and also informed them of his plans for the future. "Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things," Kojima said alongside sharing a selfie of himself. "That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you."

If you needed any proof that Kojima won't be slowing down any time soon, well, you don't have to look that far ahead. Kojima Productions is set to release Death Stranding Director's Cut on PlayStation 5 in a little under a month. This new version of the 2019 title will contain a number of new features and will also look to take advantage of the next-gen power that the PS5 has. Kojima is also planning to show off more footage of Director's Cut later today at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Beyond this release, Kojima is also reportedly preparing to team up with Xbox on a new project in the future. Although Xbox and Kojima Productions haven't announced any such collaboration just yet, it sounds as though this new title will be one that is exclusive to the Xbox platform. So even though Kojima might now be 58, he's perhaps working harder than ever before.

What would you like to see Hideo Kojima work on in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.