Hideo Kojima Now Has Podcast

Hideo Kojima – the mind behind Death Stranding, a myriad of Metal Gear Solid games, and the super spooky demo P.T. – now has his very own podcast. Kojima’s podcast in question is titled “Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse,” and you can listen to it via Amazon Audible as new episodes are released. There’s only one episode out right now, but it and presumably the rest of the podcast episodes are only in Japanese, so it might not be too accessible for all of Kojima’s fans to listen to.

The podcast can be seen here through the Amazon Audible page. A preview of the content “Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse” will cover says the show will talk to different guests about various topics related to games and movies, according to a blurb about the podcast (via VGC). When he’s not tweeting about games, he’s most likely tweeting about movies, so the topics the podcast will cover seem to be the perfect ones for him to discuss with guests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kojima’s first episode of the podcast is already live and features the Japanese YouTube channel 2BRO. Given that it’s in Japanese, those who aren’t fluent will have to wait for any relevant tidbits from the conversations to make their way online after the episodes air, though there’s of course the translation – or mistranslation, rather – hurdle to watch out for should that be how the information is shared.

Kojima himself has been teasing a new project or two throughout the past couple of months. One of his more intriguing tweets about the topic was shared at the start of the new year last month and teased some sort of “radical project,” though in typical Kojima fashion, little else has been said about that since then.

“This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project,” Kojima shared over on Twitter this weekend. “I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?”

His most recent game that’s been released is Death Stranding. A “Director’s Cut” of the game followed it, and not long ago, that same Death Stranding Director’s Cut was confirmed for a PC release, too. That version of the game will be out in March.