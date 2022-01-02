Hideo Kojima Teases “Radical Project”

At this point, it is known that Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima are working on… something. It’s “something” instead of “a video game” because while Kojima and his company are known for video games, Kojima Productions actually opened a new division for TV, movie, and music late last year. And Kojima recently took to social media to state that he plans to “move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project” this year among other things. In short, Kojima is certainly up to something — several somethings, really — and it seems like at least one is particularly “radical” even for him.

“This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project,” Kojima shared over on Twitter this weekend. “I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?” You can check out his tweet for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1477469593606438912

Previously, Kojima had teased the development of two new video games at the end of the year. One was described as being a big title in the middle of development while another was both “new” and “challenging.” Whether these titles are the ones being referenced in the above tweet or not remains to be seen, but it seems safe to say that Kojima Productions is hard at work on something at least as equally wild as Death Stranding. And that could potentially include a sequel.

At this point, there is frankly no telling what Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions will do next. Most recently, the company released Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5, and before that for the PC and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Hideo Kojima in general right here.

