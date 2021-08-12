Hideo Kojima Tweet Fuels Abandoned Theories on P.T. Anniversary

✖

At a time when many might’ve laid to rest their Abandoned conspiracy theories following a disappointing and delayed demo unveiling, people are once again drawing connections between Abandoned and Hideo Kojima. The latest theories and speculations have been fueled by a recent tweet from Kojima that just so happens to have been shared right around the anniversary of P.T., the demo experience released years ago on the PlayStation 4 that was never fully realized as a new Silent Hill experience.

Kojima shared the tweet below this week that references a book titled The Murder case of Abandoned Amusement Park. From that title alone, it’s not hard to see why the tweet caught the attention of Kojima’s fans and Abandoned conspiracy theorists. The fact that it said “Abandoned” anywhere in the tweet – let alone that being part of the book’s title – reignited theories once more.

Some also pointed out the fact that the character in the center of the book’s artwork could resemble something of a Robbie the Rabbit from Silent Hill if you squint at it the right way, but the use of the word “Abandoned” was more than enough on its own to get people talking.

The other detail that couldn’t be overlooked was the timing of the tweet. The P.T. demo released on August 12, 2014, and with Thursday being its anniversary, many have taken that as another sign of Kojima’s involvement with Abandoned in an attempt to connect the dots.

The creators of Abandoned have stressed more than once that they’re not affiliated with Kojima with the pinned tweet of Blue Box Game Studios’ Twitter account indicating as much, but we’re pretty far past the point of people being reassured by things like that by now. It doesn’t help that teasers for Abandoned continue to stir up ideas of Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid games, the latter being a series that Kojima is best known for.

Entire forums have formed in attempts to unravel the secrets of the game, so until we actually see what the game’s all about, there will still be holdouts who are convinced Kojima is involved. With the demo problems still being worked on before the experience can be made available, people will have a while longer to mull over these recent puzzle pieces until we learn more about the game, but we probably won’t have all our questions answered even when the demo actually works.