Hitman 2: World of Assassination Trailer Reveals Original Stages Coming to Sequel

There’s a lot of hype building behind IO Interactive’s Hitman 2, with a number of new missions that are sure to keep players on their toes. But for those that couldn’t get enough of the beautiful locales of the original Hitman: The Complete First Season, we’ve got some excellent news.

The developers showcased a new trailer today that introduces a “World of Assassination,” which means not only will you be able to access new locales within the game, but also a few older favorites.

These will be introduced as part of the Hitman Legacy Pack, which will be made available as a free download to those that own the first Hitman game. These include a number of locations that will be familiar, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Colorado, Bangkok and Hokkaido.

But they aren’t carbon copies of the same old levels. IO Interactive has confirmed that these locations will be remastered and enhanced with all the new features that are being introduced for the sequel, including the interaction with crowds, the new picture-in-picture mode, the progression system, and, most importantly, Agent 47’s new toys, including the dart gun and the briefcase. The developer has also promised to continue updating these classic levels with additional features as time goes on, as part of the game’s free updates.

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect from this “World of Assassination,” and will keep you challenged as you come up with new and innovative ways to take out your target. Killing is our business, and it continues to be good with this fun new pack.

For those that don’t own the original Hitman game, you’ll likely be able to purchase this pack to add to the game, though IO Interactive didn’t reveal those details just yet. Hopefully we’ll find out more soon.

And considering we’ve only seen one new area revealed for the forthcoming sequel thus far (in Miami), it’s nice to have some locations where we can set up camp for assassinations. Hopefully we’ll see additional reveals in the weeks ahead. It is Gamecom week, after all…

Hitman 2 releases this November for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.