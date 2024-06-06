Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Getting New Director's Cut

A new version of Hogwarts Legacy, the best-selling video game of 2023, is reportedly in the works. As of today, WB Games released a massive new patch for Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This patch is one of the first that the open-world title has received in quite some time and many fans have hoped that it could pave the way for new content or DLC. Although it's still unknown if any future DLC will be arriving, it now sounds as though this could be a distinct possibility.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was said that a "director's cut" edition of Hogwarts Legacy is currently in the works. Further details on what this new version of the game would contain weren't detailed. However, it was said Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is said to be assisting with work on the project. Whether or not it will be announced soon is still uncertain, but there's a decent chance that WB Games could share more in an official capacity shortly with so many gaming showcases on the horizon.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding a "Director's Cut" version of Hogwarts Legacy is what it would contain. Normally, when expanded iterations of various games release, they contain all of the DLC or other expansions that came about following the title's initial launch. With Hogwarts Legacy, there has been some small add-ons and new content released, but all of this has been pretty minimal and has only included an additional quest and other cosmetic options.

With this in mind, WB Games could be planning to reveal a larger expansion for Hogwarts Legacy soon enough that would justify the existence of a "Director's Cut." Given that Hogwarts Legacy sold well over 20 million copies, DLC would make a whole lot of sense and would surely lead to some renewed profits for WB Games. Still, we'll have to keep waiting for a bit longer to see if such content ever comes about.

