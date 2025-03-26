The Best Harry Potter Games (Including Hogwarts Legacy) Are Up to 75% Off in This Sale

There’s a massive Harry Potter gaming sale going on right now and it makes games like Hogwarts Legacy dirt cheap. The Harry Potter series is one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture. Not only are there a handful of acclaimed films and books, but Warner Bros. has taken every opportunity to franchise the heck out of this thing with games, spin-offs, theme parks, toys, and much more. Even if you haven’t actually watched or read Harry Potter, you likely have been exposed to it enough via other sources to have a good grasp on the universe. It’s a goliath at this point and it continues to grow with the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on Max.

With that said, the gaming side of Harry Potter is also seemingly growing. A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is confirmed to be in the works right now, though it’s likely still a few years away at the moment. To tide fans over, WB is reportedly working on an expanded version of Hogwarts Legacy, similar to a “director’s cut”, that will feature additional content that could expand the game by another 12 – 15 hours. That hasn’t been formally announced, but one would have to imagine it could come out sometime later this year. However, if it is coming, Warner Bros. would probably be smart to get it out of the way before fall to avoid GTA 6.

Harry Potter Video Game Sale Makes Hogwarts Legacy Dirt Cheap

If you’re new to the Wizarding World and are looking to get immersed into the universe via a video game, now’s the perfect time. Warner Bros. is hosting a limited time Harry Potter video game sale over on Steam which dramatically reduces the cost for the various games. If you have been waiting to play Hogwarts Legacy, the game is at one of its cheapest prices yet. The base game is $14.99 while the Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition is just $17.49 and includes a variety of in-game items to enhance your experience. On top of that, all of the LEGO Harry Potter games and 2024’s Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions are also on sale.

You can view all of the Harry Potter games included in this special Steam sale and their discounted prices below. The Harry Potter Steam sale will end on April 2nd.

Hogwarts Legacy – $14.99

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition – $17.49

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack – $4.99

Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle – $27.84

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – $9.89

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Pack – $4.94

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1 – 4 – $3.99

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5 – 7 – $3.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (remastered version of the aforementioned LEGO games) – $15.99

The LEGO games and Hogwarts Legacy in particular are a steal at these prices, so I highly encourage you to check them out if you haven’t already. This sale appears to be exclusive to Steam, as Xbox and PlayStation list Hogwarts Legacy and the LEGO Harry Potter Collection at their standard retail prices. However, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is on sale for $9.89 on PlayStation until April 10th!

Are you going to snag any of these Harry Potter games? Let me know in the comments!