Hogwarts Legacy Announced For Nintendo Switch

Warner Bros. has quietly announced that Hogwarts Legacy is coming to more platforms than we may have thought. Hogwarts Legacy was revealed in 2020 after years of rumors and leaks. The game is set in the Harry Potter universe years before any of the films and allows players to control a custom student and choose whether they’re good or evil. Players have been patiently awaiting any kind of meaningful news on the title for quite some time, but were left in the dark for quite some time. Thankfully, a new Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play gave fans a 20-minute look at the game and answered a lot of big questions.

Although the game is being heavily marketed on PlayStation consoles, it will be coming to Xbox and PC platforms as well. With that said, a new press release and some retail listings have confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy is also coming to Nintendo Switch. Given the immense scale of the game, this is a bit of a surprise. There may be some compromises made to make the game run on the handheld/console hybrid, but no further details were given. The official Hogwarts Legacy website also has a Nintendo Switch icon at the bottom of it, suggesting this isn’t a mere typo in a press release. We have reached out to Warner Bros. for additional information and will keep you posted if we hear more.

It’s rare to see a massive, ambitious AAA game of this scale come to Nintendo Switch. Although there have been a few big Nintendo Switch ports like Doom Eternal, Hogwarts Legacy is an expansive open-world game with lots to see and do. To have the ability to take it on the go would be a huge win for Avalanche, but it remains to be seen how it will function. The PS5 gameplay shown during the State of Play was quite impressive, so it’ll be exciting to see if Avalanche can translate it to Switch in a good way.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Will you play Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.