Hogwarts Legacy Leaker Reveals When We Will See More of the Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter fans are desperate for more Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games revealed Hogwarts Legacy back in 2020, and originally the game was slated to release in 2021 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Within the first month of 2021, it was delayed to 2022. And a whole calendar year passed without any new information or media on the game, at least not from official sources. Towards the end of last year, we did start to hear about the game from unofficial sources, all of which claimed that a trailer was imminent. It’s been a few months since these initial claims, and we still haven’t seen anything of the game. So, what’s going on? Well, apparently PlayStation is to blame.

According to industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, WB Games has been ready to show Hogwarts Legacy’s second trailer for the past couple of months, which explains why so many sources began to claim a trailer was coming soon a few months ago. However, according to Henderson, this second trailer has been delayed because the trailer is going to be revealed in partnership with PlayStation, which likely means during the PlayStation State of Play. To this end, Henderson claims WB Games is merely waiting for PlayStation to give it the opportunity to show off the game. Fortunately, Henderson claims a new and major PlayStation State of Play is happening in March. If this happens, then Harry Potter fans will finally get to see more of Hogwarts Legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adding to this, Henderson claims the game is still on schedule to release this year, which runs contrary to at least one report about the game from a very reliable source.

According to my own sources, Warner Bros. has been waiting to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy for the past couple of months, but Sony hasn't given the opportunity to do so yet.



Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled for a 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/Ilwzy1EKPt — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 23, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, it’s officially slated to release sometime in 2022.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”