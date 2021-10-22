Hogwarts Legacy May Be Revealed at Upcoming PlayStation State of Play

First revealed back in 2020, WB Games has remained all but silent on Hogwarts Legacy over the course of 2021. Outside of announcing that the open-world RPG set within the world of Harry Potter would be delayed into 2022, no new information on the project has since come about in recent months. Fortunately for those that are hungry to learn more about the title, it looks like that ongoing silence could soon be coming to an end in less than a week’s time.

PlayStation announced early this morning that it is gearing up to hold a new State of Play presentation next week on Wednesday, October 27. Although PlayStation didn’t disclose any games that will be appearing during this presentation, it is said to be focusing largely on third-party titles, meaning that Hogwarts Legacy definitely qualifies. The other reason that an appearance by Hogwarts Legacy could make sense at this event is thanks to a rumor we heard earlier this month. Noted PlayStation insider Millie Amand shared a few weeks back that Hogwarts Legacy could end up being shown off at some point within October. Although Amand didn’t specifically say at the time that this potential reemergence would happen during a State of Play video, she has today clarified that this was the showcase in question she referred to previously.

https://twitter.com/millieamand/status/1451606999968456705

As Amand went on to stress, though, she has no direct knowledge about whether or not Hogwarts Legacy will be a game that shows up during State of Play. Previously, she has also said that The Game Awards could be an event in which it is once again shown off. So with that in mind, don’t get too excited just yet about seeing more from Hogwarts Legacy next Wednesday.

At this point in time, all we know with certainty is that Hogwarts Legacy will be dropping at some point next year across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. If we do see more of the title next week, we’ll be sure to share that info with you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you hoping that we’ll end up seeing more of Hogwarts Legacy this time next week? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.