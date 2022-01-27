Hogwarts Legacy Boss Shares New Update on Release Date

The boss in charge of Hogwarts Legacy, and WarnerMedia as a whole, for that matter, has shared a new update about when the highly-anticipated Harry Potter video game will actually release. Since the unveiling of Hogwarts Legacy back in 2020, WB Games has kept the title very much under wraps. In fact, all of 2021 came and went without any new trailers or footage for the game releasing in any capacity. Despite this notable silence surrounding the title, though, Hogwarts Legacy has been reiterated to still arrive this year.

In a recent message on social media, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar talked more about what the company has on deck throughout 2022. While Kilar touched on a number of different things that deal with different sectors of WarnerMedia, he also happened to bring up Hogwarts Legacy and emphasized that the game will still launch later this year. Kilar didn’t go on to say anything in particular about Hogwarts Legacy outside of this, but he did mention it alongside Gotham Knights as two games that will be very important for WarnerMedia in the coming months.

This mission, this strategy continues in ‘22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) January 26, 2022

At this point in time, we’ve been hearing a number of new rumors about when WB Games could opt to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy. While some rumors gained traction at the end of 2021 suggesting that a new trailer would be dropping soon, that window came and went without any new footage for the game being released. That being said, it sounds like WB Games is essentially just sitting on a load of new information and content to show off for Hogwarts Legacy and is waiting for the optimal time to release all of it publicly. Whether or not we see anything new from the game in the near future remains to be seen, but it sounds like we should start to hear more about Hogwarts Legacy sooner rather than later at this point.

Regardless of when Hogwarts Legacy does release, it’s planned to come to both last-gen and current-gen platforms. This means that it will roll out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Do you think that Hogwarts Legacy will surely end up releasing this year, or could you see it getting delayed in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.