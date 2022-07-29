New Hogwarts Legacy Video Has a Surprise for Hufflepuff Fans

A new Hogwarts Legacy video has a small surprise for Hufflepuff fans. The new Harry Potter is one of the most anticipated games in gaming. In fact, there's room to argue it's one of the most anticipated games of all time. Right now, the most watched game trailer on the PlayStation YouTube page of all time is the Hogwarts Legacy reveal trailer. This doesn't mean the game is going to warrant the hype, but it confirms there are many, at the very least, interested in the Harry Potter game. With this level of excitement, every little reveal and piece of media becomes notable, especially during a media and information drought. While the game is still slated to release this year, WB Games and Avalanche Software have actually been quite quiet recently

All of that said, over on the official Warner Bros. Games France Twitter page, a 30-second video has been shared. On the surface level, it looks comprised of footage we've all seen, but it actually contains a very brief and new look at the Hufflepuff common room.

Of course, this brief snippet of footage contain any shocking reveal or anything super noteworthy, but it does show off more of what fans are so excited about, which is a highly-detailed and vibrant wizarding world.

Il est bientôt temps de fouler les pavés de Poudlard pour votre rentrée. #HogwartsLegacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard pic.twitter.com/0p6lPmKVMv — Warner Bros. Games France (@wbgamesfr) July 23, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release sometime this year via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to a recent leak, it's coming out on December 6, but this hasn't been confirmed.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official description of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."