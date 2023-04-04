Hogwarts Legacy Player Makes Disturbing Discovery in Room of Requirement

Hogwarts Legacy remains the biggest release so far this year, but it's unclear how many Harry Potter fans are still playing the open-world game. The activity on the game's official Reddit page suggests that many are still engaging with the February game, whether via multiple playthroughs or because they are slowly making their way through the content-full adventure. To this end, one player recently stumbled upon a rather morbid and disturbing secret in the Room of Requirement, which players unlock fairly early into the game.

As you will know, players can decorate the Room of Requirement to their liking, which includes hanging various things up on the wall. One of the things you can unlock to put up is Mounted House-Elf Heads, which is exactly what it sounds like; house-elf taxidermy.

As one player points out, while this is disturbing, house eleves consider it a great honor to have their heads stuck on a mantle in their owner's home. In fact, it's one of the highest honors a house elf can receive, which is why it happens, as the heads of dead elves don't exactly make for great room decorations.

As always, feel free to leave a comment weighing in and letting us know if you knew this was in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Come May 5, it will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One before finishing with a Nintendo Switch port on July 25. For more on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and extensive coverage of the Harry Potter game by clicking right here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."