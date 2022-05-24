Dream Daddy Developer Announces New Horror Game Homebody

✖

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator developer Game Grumps and publisher Rogue Games have announced Homebody, which is described as "a narrative-driven, psychological horror game evocative of classic slasher films of the 1980s." The first teaser trailer for Homebody, released alongside the announcement, certainly nails those exact vibes. Homebody is expected to release for PC and consoles, though no definitive release beyond the fact that it is coming later this year was revealed.

"Haunted by memories of the past in the form of a relentless killer, Emily and her friends have to discover a way out of the house before they are all picked off one by one," the description for the new video game reads. According to the announcement, the video game will include a responsive enemy AI system, puzzles and secrets, a choice-based dialogue system, and even an in-game clue journal. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Homebody for yourself embedded below:

"We're obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre," said Jory Griffis, Homebody game director at Game Grumps, as part of the announcement. "We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone and ambitious new mechanics."

"We're huge fans of everything that Game Grumps does," said Chris Archer, chief strategy officer at Rogue, as part of the same announcement. "From their comedy to their game development, Game Grumps embodies everything we want to amplify as a publisher, and we're thrilled to help bring Homebody to players later this year."

As noted above, Homebody is set to release later this year for PC and consoles. The teaser trailer indicates that it will be coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, though no specific console platforms have been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming in general right here.

