Hood: Outlaws And Legends Reveals New Gameplay Commentary Trailer

It's almost time to head into the world of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and the developers have provided a great way to get ready for the game. The team at Focus Home Interactive has revealed a new gameplay trailer featuring each class, and it features full commentary from the developers, providing an overview of what each class brings to the table and great strategies to make your heist successful. We also get a look at more defensive gameplay and full-on offense, as well as a more stealth-based approach if that's what you prefer.

Whether you want to know about how to approach the Sheriff, how to take down foes at close range as the Hunter, move silently as the Mystic, hit from long range as the Ranger, or bludgeon unsuspecting foes as the Brawler, there's something here for you in the latest footage, and you can check out the full video above.

You can also find the official description for Hood: Outlaws & Legends below.

"We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.

Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn."

Hood: Outlaws & Legends hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 10th.

