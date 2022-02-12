Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Loads Go Live, PS5 Upgrade Clarified

With just under a week to go now before the release of Horizon Forbidden West, those waiting for the game’s release got three big things this week: The opportunity to pre-load the game so that you’re ready to play as soon as it launches, a new cinematic trailer to hold players over until the game’s release, and clarification about the plans for the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 upgrade.

Those first two tidbits about the game were shared on Friday whenever PlayStation dropped the latest trailer for the game which will likely be one of the last ones players see before the game itself is released. Instead of focusing on gameplay, it showed Horizon Forbidden West from a more cinematic perspective as our protagonist, Aloy, fights and befriends massive mechanical beasts. In the same tweet that showed off this new trailer, PlayStation confirmed that the pre-loads for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game were now live for those who’ve already purchased the game digitally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s plans:



Start Horizon Forbidden West preload on PS5 or PS4 🟦🟦🟦🔲🔲



Watch the new cinematic trailer 🎞️: https://t.co/XJZBKmRpMJ pic.twitter.com/tSZJcKpM0T — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 11, 2022

In addition to the trailer and the news of the pre-loads, we also got some clarification about the plans for the upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the one for the PlayStation 5. As a brief recap of the Horizon Forbidden West upgrade situation, Sony first said that not every version of the game would allow for a free upgrade and that people would have to buy the Digital Deluxe edition or higher (and more expensive) to get the upgrade. That contradicted past comments, so Sony reversed course to say that those playing the game on the PlayStation 4 would get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version no matter which edition was purchased.

Fast-forward to this week, and people discovered a trick: If you buy the PlayStation 4 version at $59.99, you get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version that’s priced at $69.99 which means you effectively save $10. The game’s listing on the PlayStation Store, however, made no mention of an upgrade. That’s been rectified now with the PlayStation 4 version’s listing saying that it includes the base game and a “Digital upgrade to PS5 version.”

So, with all that cleared up now, you can purchase the PlayStation 4 version, save some money, and wait for whatever trailers and previews drop in the coming days ahead of the launch. The game itself is scheduled to release on February 18th, so plan on having it ready by then if you’re intend to play at launch.