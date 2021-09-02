Horizon Forbidden West Special, Collector's and Regalla Editions Are up for Pre-Order

PlayStation has opened up pre-orders for the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West, and that means there are various physical editions up for grabs that are packed with collectible items. This includes the Special Edition for fans, Collector's Edition for superfans, and the Regalla Edition for high-rollers.

Details about the contents of each of these releases is available below along with pre-order links. Just keep in mind that the standard edition and Special Edition do not offer access to both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. That option is limited to the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Editions.

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition - Pre-order at Best Buy ($79.99): Includes a SteelBook case, a copy of the game in your console of choice (PS4 or PS5), a voucher for the digital soundrack, and a mini art book.

Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition - Pre-order at Best Buy ($199.99): Includes a digital copy of the game with both PS4 and PS5 versions along with the following extras:

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue (Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!)

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition - Pre-order at Best Buy ($259.99): Includes a digital copy of the game with both PS4 and PS5 versions along with the following extras:

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue (Requires some assembly)

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book Canvas Map

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

If you want to pick up the standard launch edition of Horizon Forbidden West, it's available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $69.99 in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 varieties.

Horizon Forbidden West is set for release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th, 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.