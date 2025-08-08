One of 2021’s Best Horror Games Only $6 for a Limited Time

Horror games are definitely on the rise these days, with plenty of new and returning titles. From psychological horror to terrifying survival games to co-op humor and horror hybrids like R.E.P.O., there are plenty of great spooky games to choose from. But discerning gamers on a budget will be on the lookout for horror game discounts to keep their budgets on track. Though October’s all-out spooky season vibe is still a ways away, horror gaming fans can grab one of 2021’s best horror games at a great discount right now.

The deal in question features Little Nightmares 2, the beloved sequel to 2017’s Little Nightmares. This psychological horror game full of terrifying story details and puzzles is currently 80% off in the PlayStation Store. That brings Little Nightmares 2 from its usual list price of $29.99 down to just $6. The discount is available until August 14th in the PlayStation store, and the game can be played on the PS4 or PS5.

Is Little Nightmares 2 Worth Picking Up While It’s On Sale?

Image courtesy of Tarsier Studios & Bandai Namco

Some sequels fall short of their predecessors. But Little Nightmares 2 managed to impress fans of the first game, earning it a Very Positive rating on Steam. It performed similarly well with critics, with an impressive 82 Metacritic score. For fans of the survival horror genre, the game is certainly well worth playing. And if you’re worried about its sequel status, the game doesn’t require knowledge of the first Little Nightmares to enjoy.

Despite positive reviews, Little Nightmares 2 is a bit short for its typical list price of $29.99. Most gamers say it only took around 6-8 hours to play, so it’s not necessarily a ton of game time for your dollar. But with this current PlayStation Store deal putting it at 80% off, the game costs less than my go-to latte order. That makes this a really solid deal on a great, if slightly short, game that’s beloved by survival horror fans. Little Nightmares 2 is well worth picking up if you’re looking for a scary good new game to play, especially for just $6.

Other Game Deals You Might Enjoy

Image courtesy of Bloober Team & konami

Finding a solid game for 80% off doesn’t happen every day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some other great discounts going on right now. The PlayStation Summer Sale is live until August 13th, meaning there are a ton of great PS4 and PS4 games at a discount right now. Here are a few highlights for fans of games like Little Nightmares 2:

Doom Eternal Standard Edition for PS4 or PS5 is 75% off, making it just $9.99

Silent Hill 2: Deluxe Edition for PS5 is 50% off, making it just $39.99 compared to its usual $79.99 price tag

The PS5 remaster of cult horror game Until Dawn is 34% off, making it $39.59 compared to the typical $59.99

For those who also game on platforms other than PlayStation, you can also grab horror games The Sinking Forest and Sub Terror for less than $1 for PC thanks to this Fanatical Bundle deal, which runs until the end of August or while supplies last.