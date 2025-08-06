New Fanatical Deal Lets You Pick 1 PC Game for $1

These days, there are so many great games coming out all the time. From indie gems like Tiny Bookshop to AAA titles like the ever-anticipated GTA 6, there’s no lack of games to look forward to. But when it comes to actually buying games, there’s budget constraints to contend with. That’s where game deals come in, letting us save some money while picking up great games to add to our libraries. And thanks to a new PC game bundle on Fanatical, you can grab a game for just $1, or even less if you buy more.

Fanatical recently launched its August 2025 Build Your Own Scorching Bundle deal. With this deal, gamers can build their own bundle from a selection of featured games, starting with just 1 game for $1. If you want 5 or more games, you’ll get each for just $0.60. See 10 or more that you like? You can snag them for just $0.50 a piece. The PC game bundle deal runs from now until supplies run out for each individual game included.

Like with all Fanatical deals, you’ll get a Steam code to redeem for your chosen game. You can seamlessly add it to your Steam library and jump right in. Most games included in this discount bundle are for PC, though some are available for Linux and Mac OS systems as well.

Everything Included in the Fanatical Build Your Own Bundle for August 2025

There are a total of 15 different PC games included in the bundle deal this time around. There is a good mix of genres, with some cozy games, some Metroidvanias, and more, so there should be something for most gamers. Here’s everything you can grab for $1 or less in this August Fanatical Bundle:

The Sinking Forest – Survival Horror Game, Normally $4.99

Monument Valley Panoramic Edition – Casual Puzzle game, Normally $7.99

Monument Valley II Panoramic Edition – Casual Puzzle game, Normally $7.99

Broken Pieces – Story Driven Puzzle game, Normally $9.99

Sub Terror – Multiplayer Co-Op Horror Game, Normally $7.99

Against All Odds – Humor Sports Side-Scroller, Normally $4.99

The Simulacrum – Roguelike Card Battler, Normally $4.99

Teslagrad Remastered – 2D Platformer, Normally $9.99

Teslagrad 2 – 2D Platformer, Normally $19.99

Metamorphosis – Adventure Puzzle Game, Normally $24.99

Thrive -Realistic Simulation Game, Normally $4.99

Ruin Raiders – Roguelite Sci-Fi Game, Normally $7.99

Forrader Hero – Roguelike Dungeon-Crawler, Normally $3.99

Dr. Livingsone, I Presume?: Reversed Escape Room – Escape Room Puzzle Game, Normally $14.99

Prophecy 1 – The Viking Child & Dorke and Yump Double Pack – Adventure Side Scroller, Normally $9.99

In addition to being available on PC, the entire list of games is also at least Steam Deck playable. Most titles are fully verified for Valve’s handheld system, meaning you should be able to play them smoothly on your Steam Deck. Many of these games are usually pretty affordable, but there are a few real steals with games that are normally as much as $25 being marked down to only $1. Those are probably going to go the quickest, so head to Fanatical ASAP if you want to grab the best deals in this month’s Build Your Own Bundle offering.

