New LEGO Game Discounted a Month Before Its Release

Get the upcoming LEGO game for less thanks to this deal! 

LEGO Party Minifig Avatars

During Summer Games Fest, LEGO fans were treated to not one but two new game announcements. Along with LEGO Voyagers, an exciting new Mario Party-style LEGO game was revealed. Now, the developer has revealed that LEGO Party is set to release on September 30th. The multiplayer party game will be available across a wide variety of platforms, and some are already offering a discount ahead of release.

LEGO Party will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. And right now, gamers on almost every platform can save 10% on pre-orders for the upcoming multiplayer game. Pre-orders for LEGO Party are available for 10% off via the Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam. PlayStation gamers can also save 10%, but only if they have a PlayStation Plus subscription. This discount takes the game’s $39.99 price down to $35.99, saving you about $4 USD.

Is the LEGO Party Pre-Order Discount Worth It?

LEGO Party Boss Battle
Image courtesy of LEGO, Fictions, and SMG Studio

10% off isn’t a massive discount, but it will save you a few dollars if you were already interested in LEGO Party. In addition to being $4 cheaper, pre-ordering LEGO Party gets you a bonus pack featuring a few additional in-game avatar options.

This deal isn’t anything to write home about if you were on the fence or not that interested in LEGO Party. But if you enjoy playing a casual party game like Mario Party with friends, this game looks poised to offer a refreshing alternative. It features customizable LEGO avatars, offering a bit more personality compared to games where you play as a select character. The mini-games look pretty engaging, and the actual Challenge Zones look like good, chaotic fun.

At $40 USD full price, or $36 with the current discount, it is certainly affordable compared with games like Super Mario Party or Super Mario Party Jamboree, which cost $59.99 each. That said, there are only 60 minigames in LEGO Party compared with over 110 in Mario Party. So, there might be a little bit less variety there to somewhat explain the price difference. That said, it also offers a ton for LEGO fans, with maps and avatars based on popular sets.

Ultimately, this game is probably only a must-have for those who play a lot of multiplayer party games or who want a Mario Party alternative. 10% off is great if you already know this is a must-have, but you can otherwise probably wait for a steeper deal down the line.

