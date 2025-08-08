New LEGO Game Discounted a Month Before Its Release

During Summer Games Fest, LEGO fans were treated to not one but two new game announcements. Along with LEGO Voyagers, an exciting new Mario Party-style LEGO game was revealed. Now, the developer has revealed that LEGO Party is set to release on September 30th. The multiplayer party game will be available across a wide variety of platforms, and some are already offering a discount ahead of release.

LEGO Party will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. And right now, gamers on almost every platform can save 10% on pre-orders for the upcoming multiplayer game. Pre-orders for LEGO Party are available for 10% off via the Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam. PlayStation gamers can also save 10%, but only if they have a PlayStation Plus subscription. This discount takes the game’s $39.99 price down to $35.99, saving you about $4 USD.

Is the LEGO Party Pre-Order Discount Worth It?

Image courtesy of LEGO, Fictions, and SMG Studio

10% off isn’t a massive discount, but it will save you a few dollars if you were already interested in LEGO Party. In addition to being $4 cheaper, pre-ordering LEGO Party gets you a bonus pack featuring a few additional in-game avatar options.

This deal isn’t anything to write home about if you were on the fence or not that interested in LEGO Party. But if you enjoy playing a casual party game like Mario Party with friends, this game looks poised to offer a refreshing alternative. It features customizable LEGO avatars, offering a bit more personality compared to games where you play as a select character. The mini-games look pretty engaging, and the actual Challenge Zones look like good, chaotic fun.

At $40 USD full price, or $36 with the current discount, it is certainly affordable compared with games like Super Mario Party or Super Mario Party Jamboree, which cost $59.99 each. That said, there are only 60 minigames in LEGO Party compared with over 110 in Mario Party. So, there might be a little bit less variety there to somewhat explain the price difference. That said, it also offers a ton for LEGO fans, with maps and avatars based on popular sets.

Ultimately, this game is probably only a must-have for those who play a lot of multiplayer party games or who want a Mario Party alternative. 10% off is great if you already know this is a must-have, but you can otherwise probably wait for a steeper deal down the line.

