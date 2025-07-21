One of the Best Horror Games of 2025 Is Only $4.49

One of the best horror games of 2025, according to user reviews, is currently available to horror fans for just $4.49. The horror game in question currently has a 93 percent approval rating after 225 user reviews, which in turn makes it one of the highest-rated horror games of the year, at least on Steam. That said, it was just released and is flying under the radar, so many PC users have probably never heard of it.

The new horror game in question is Who’s at the Door from Skonec Entertainment, who returns for its second release after 2024’s Another Door: Escape Room. The adventure horror game is not the biggest or flashiest horror game of 2025, but so far it is proving to be a fan-favorite among horror fans on Steam.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt uneasy because of a horror game, or been scared by a jumpscare. This game gave me both. 10/10,” reads one of the user reviews in question, and the most popular user review at that.

Those interested in checking out the horror game only have to fork over $4.49 to do so, though this price is only available until July 25. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck specifically may want to wait for more information, as right now Steam Deck compatability is listed as “Unknown.”

“You are trapped in a small house, suffering from psychosis with no memory,” reads an official pitch of the horror game. “Carefully observe your surroundings to distinguish reality from hallucinations, and overcome your illness by taking medication from visitors at the right time.”

One of the reasons Who’s at the Door is so cheap is that it is only one to two hours long, though it offers multiple endings, which facilitates more than one playthrough of the horror game.

Right now, Steam is the only place to play Who’s at the Door. The game is not available on any console nor is there any word of it coming to console. Whether this will change over time, remains to be seen.

