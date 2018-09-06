Hot Topic Launches a ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Fashion Line

Once again, Hot Topic has called upon their Her Universe brand to develop a fashion collection for a popular thing. In this instance, that thing is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC starting on September 14th. It’s the first gaming-inspired collection that Her Universe has ever produced.

The collection includes a sweet Lara Croft-style aviator cosplay jacket and a puffer vest for the cold weather, as well as a sports bra and matching capris when you’re ready for action at the gym. Note that the capris feature Lara Croft’s gun holsters repurposed as pockets – a nice touch. As you can see in the image above, a Lara Croft top will be added to the collection in the coming days.

You can shop the entire Hot Topic x Shadow of the Tomb Raider fashion collection right here in both regular and plus sizes, and it’s all 20 percent off for a limited time. At the moment, the puffer vest is the only exception to the plus size lineup. Hopefully that option will be added soon.

As a bonus, Hot Topic is offering a White Shadow Band Resource Pack in-game code with any $20 Tomb Raider purchase.

Again, the game itself is slated for release on September 14th, which means that time is running out for Amazon Prime members to take advantage of the $10 pre-order bonus. The versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider that are eligible for the discount can be found here. If you need more info on Amazon’s new Prime pre-order discount policy, you can find that here. The official description for the game reads:

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

