House Flipper Celebrates Its Franchise Birthday with Free DLC

House Flipper was first released on May 17, 2018, which means that its birthday is rapidly approaching. Since its release, House Flipper has carved out its place as a staple game in the genre of relaxing simulators, offering players a way to unwind from the stress of their daily lives by completing renovation requests and purchasing houses to recreate in their own ways. From there, the game expanded with DLC and then received a sequel in 2023, House Flipper 2. Now, the developers—Frozen District—have revealed their plans as to how they’ll be celebrating House Flipper’s birthday, and it includes some free content for players.

The birthday event for House Flipper will take place from May 15th through May 19th, during which time House Flipper 2 will be free to play. Not everything has been revealed yet, but there will be a developer stream taking place that includes giveaways, and you’ll be able to pick up a free DLC for House Flipper 2. While House Flipper 2 has received some sizable updates, this will be its first DLC.

What We Know About the Celebration

The free DLC for House Flipper 2 is a much-requested co-op DLC, which means you’ll be able to work with friends to repair houses, for better or worse, depending on your group. It’ll also be part of the developer stream, as part of the stream includes the chance to play in a co-op session with the devs. If that session also includes the Floor is Lava mode, then it would surely be an absolute blast to join. Plus, this happens during the free weekend for House Flipper 2, meaning you can join in even if you haven’t purchased the game.

If you’re interested in viewing the developer stream, you can find it on Frozen District’s Twitch channel. As part of the stream—aside from the co-op game session—the developers will also announce community contest winners, reveal details about the next contest, and have giveaways, although what’s being given away has yet to be revealed.

That’s all the information that’s been revealed for House Flipper’s birthday celebration so far, but the developers end their news update by promising that there are still details that haven’t been revealed yet. To use their exact words, they “still have some spicy aces up our sleeve.” Considering how close the start of the events is, those aces are likely to be revealed within the next day or two.

It’s incredible that it’s already been seven years since House Flipper was first released, but hopefully the franchise continues to produce new content for many more years to come. Even though the work of actually flipping a house in real life is demanding and rather stressful, flipping houses in a virtual space turns out to be super relaxing—probably because there’s no physical effort or threat of injury involved that way. If you haven’t had a chance to try the game yet and are interested in it, you definitely don’t want to miss the opportunity to play it for free this weekend.