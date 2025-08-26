How to Get Dondozo in Pokemon Go (& Shiny Dondozo)

There’s nothing that gets players back into Pokemon Go quite like a new Pokemon to catch. But the days of every new spawn appearing in the wild are long gone, so each new addition is a bit of a surprise. Now, the final event in the current Pokemon Go season has arrived, and it’s bringing another exciting debut. Not only is this Pokemon a new addition to Pokemon Go, but its Shiny form will arrive at the same time. Talk about a finale event for the season!

The Sunkissed Shores event in Pokemon Go brings Dondozo into the mix, and even better, Shiny Dondozo will debut at the same time. This whale of a Pokemon made its first appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as the “False Dragon Titan” at Casseroya Lake. Now, it will be available in Pokemon Go starting on August 25th. From August 25th to August 31st, it will be a Raid Boss for the Sunkissed Shores event. Here’s what you need to know about catching Dondozo and Shiny Dondozo.

How to Catch Dondozo in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic and The Pokemon Company

Dondozo debuted during the Sunkissed Shores event from August 25th to August 31st. During this time, Dondozo appears as a boss in 3-star Raids. To catch Dondozo, you’ll need to find a Pokemon Gym that’s hosting a Dondozo raid during the event. Then, take it on and win for a shot at catching your own! Dondozo may appear in 3-Star Raids after the event ends, but taking part while it’s appearing more frequently will be your best bet.

During the Sunkissed Shores event, trainers who opt in for the Paid Timed Research will get additional research reward encounters with Dondozo. This ticket costs $1.99 USD and is only available during the event. After the event ends, encountering and defeating Dondozo in Raids will be the only way to catch it.

Since Dondozo is primarily a Raid encounter, you’ll need to be ready to defeat it if you want to catch it. To up your chances, be sure to bring the right counters. Dondozo is a Water-type Raid Boss, so you’ll want strong Electric or Grass types on your team. A few suggestions for ideal counters include:

Sceptile

Raikou

Electivire

Thundurus

When picking your team, make sure their go-to moves are the right typing (Grass or Electric). Also, keep in mind that Shadow Pokemon and Mega Evolutions will be your strongest contenders in Raid Battles. So, bring ’em if you’ve got ’em.

Can You Solo Dondozo Raids?

3-star Raids are a bit of an in-between situation when it comes to tackling them solo. With the right lineup of strong counters, you should be able to take it down on your own. But due to its hefty defense, the best chances of winning a Dondozo Raid will be for teams of at least 2-3 trainers.

Your chances of defeating Dondozo in a solo Raid will increase if you have high-level Pokemon with the right types. So, throw some Candy at your best Grass and Electric battlers for an increased opportunity to defeat Dondozo without other trainers.

Can Dondozo Be Shiny?

Image courtesy of Niantic and The Pokemon Company

Yes, Dondozo can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. It is one of those rare new additions that has its Shiny form unlocked from day one, meaning you can grind those 3-star Raids to try for a Shiny Dondozo during its debut event.

Unfortunately, the Shiny odds for Dondozo are not boosted during the event. So, you will likely need to defeat it many times to get more chances at encountering a Shiny Dondozo.