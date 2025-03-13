Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Public Test Servers: Platforms and How to Join

Saber Interactive is introducing Public Test Servers (PTS) to its critically acclaimed third-person shooter Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. This allows players to check out brand-new content for the game before it is publicly released. As it is a test environment, the developer warns that the content in the PTS is unfinished and will possibly have bugs. Additionally, as it is technically a different game version, progress in the test server is not tracked. Instead, players will begin at max level with every weapon unlocked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for console players, the Space Marine 2 PTS is not available for PlayStation or Xbox console players. Additionally, it is not available through the Epic Games Store on PC. It is only available through the Steam version of the game. It should also be noted that any DLC players have will not be available on these test servers, even if they paid for them. It is strictly an environment to test for whatever upcoming patch Saber Interactive has in store. In this case, it’s Update 7.0.

Joining the Space Marine 2 PTS is easy enough. Players simply have to find the entry in their Steam Library, probably directly under the normal game, and install it. Just in case there is trouble, here are step-by-step instructions from the developers.

Open the Steam client. Log in with the account that owns Space Marine 2. Go to your Steam Library. Look for “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Public Test Server” under your Space Marine 2 entry. (Optional) Right-click on your Library entry and go to Properties. In the “General” tab, set the game’s default Language to “English”. Translations may still be work-in-progress when you try the new content out on the PTS. As a result, we recommend setting the game to English. Once you’ve clicked on this entry, install the Public Test Server content. This install instance is not related to the base game, your files will remain in separate directories and all future updates will also be distinct, meaning that your current progression will not be affected by the time you spend on the PTS.

As mentioned, this PTS period tests the upcoming Space Marine 2 Update 7.0. This is one of the game’s biggest updates yet as it implements tons of balance changes, bug fixes, and content, including a new PvE mission, secondary weapon, and customization options.

The Space Marine 2 PTS will be accessible until Update 7.0 is live to the public. The test server will then go dormant until the next PTS patch. This is a chance for players to give feedback on the upcoming update, so anyone invested in the game may want to check out the test server at some point to see what Saber Interactive has in store.