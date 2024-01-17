How to Watch Xbox's Developer Direct & What to Expect

Xbox is hosting its first event of the year this week, here's everything you need to know about the Developer Direct. Xbox has been criticized pretty heavily since this console generation began back in 2020. The console launched without any major first-party releases as Halo Infinite was delayed an entire year, but that was also one of the only major releases the console had in 2021. 2022 came and went without any notable releases, but 2023 was slightly better. Games like Hi-Fi Rush Forza Motorsport, and Starfield made for a strong 2023, but it was slightly hurt by games like Redfall being a total disaster. 2024 could be a bright year for Xbox with possible releases for games like Hellblade and the untitled Indiana Jones game.

PlayStation hasn't been perfect either, though it has released more "highly anticipated" games to arguably greater success during the generation. God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with a handful of other games have given the PS5 some marquee titles that it can boast about since launch. Of course, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the only brand new major first-party that was released by PlayStation last year, so it's looking like this may just be a lighter generation as development times grow with each generation.

When is the Xbox Developer Direct 2024

Nevertheless, we'll have a better idea of what the year ahead looks like for Xbox this Thursday during the Xbox Developer Direct. The Xbox Developer Direct will air on Thursday, January 18 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. As of right now, we're not sure how long the event will be, but we can probably expect it to be between 1 – 2 hours, depending on how much Xbox is willing to show. We're expecting a deep dive into Indiana Jones which may take up a healthy chunk of the broadcast.

How to Watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024

The Xbox Developer Direct will be broadcast on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels (a full list can be found below), but you can also probably expect a number of other "unofficial" streams from other outlets and content creators who are reacting to it. Simply go to YouTube or Twitch at 3PM ET on Thursday and you'll probably be able to find it with relative ease.

Xbox's official channels:

YouTube.com/Xbox

YouTube.com/Bethesda

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Twitch.tv/Bethesda

Facebook.com/Xbox

What to Expect from the Xbox Developer Direct

It has been confirmed we'll get new looks at games line the new Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, Hellblade 2 (which is rumored to release this May), and Avowed, Obsidian's new fantasy game that was revealed nearly 4 years ago. It has been noted that we shouldn't expect any news on Activision Blizzard projects, so don't expect a big Xbox Game Pass drop during this time. There will probably be some other games during the event, possibly including Double Fine's new game, but we'll just have to wait and see.