Hunt A Killer Releasing First Jigsaw Puzzle, YA Book, and More

✖

Hunt A Killer has established a reputation for itself by delivering fans unconventional mystery experiences that true crime enthusiasts can help unravel and solve for themselves, thanks to its subscription-based narratives, with the company continuing to explore all corners of the genre with new experiences. All-new upcoming releases include a jigsaw puzzle mystery experience, a YA novel, and a new detective's puzzle book, confirming how they manage to continue to explore unconventional corners of the mystery genre. The jigsaw puzzle Whodonut? and the YA novel Perfect Score are both available now to order, and the Hunt A Killer: The Detective's Puzzle Book is coming in late June.

"Great storytelling is our passion and these new launches promise fun and unique puzzles to solve," Yasmin Moorman, Chief Business and Operating Officer at Hunt A Killer, shared in a statement. "We live to create new experiences for our fans. This is our first ever jigsaw puzzle, novel, and puzzle book, and we're thrilled to have customers piece together our mysteries in new ways and formats. There is nothing ordinary about these products."

The new mysteries are described as follows:

Whodonut?

With this unique jigsaw puzzle, players will take on the role of a deputized detective to find the truth about the mysterious death of the co-owner of Do Not Not Donut. Along the way, players will put the pieces of the puzzle together to reveal the crime scene, answer lingering questions in the detective's notebook, and fill in the blanks to solve the case.

Unlike other murder mystery jigsaw puzzles, Whodonut? has six hidden pieces, each vital in identifying the killer, that the player will have to uncover over the course of their investigation. Included with the puzzle is a detective's notebook filled with important details, along with an answer board. Detectives will have to analyze the details in the notebook and the puzzle to open the correct boxes to the answer board, with each box containing a piece that fits in the puzzle, revealing an important detail about the case.

Perfect Score: A Hunt A Killer Novel

This is Hunt A Killer's first YA novel published by Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company. The book, written by A. M. Ellis and released on May 17th, tells the story of aspiring PI Jolene Kelley as she opens her own investigation into the death of her guidance counselor at North Shore Prep. It is an original young adult novel featuring a mind-bending mystery, a collection of fascinating characters, and intriguing clues characteristic of Hunt A Killer games.

Hunt A Killer: The Detective's Puzzle Book

Put your crime-solving wits to the test with codes, ciphers, and more mind-bending puzzles from the groundbreaking creators at Hunt A Killer. In Hunt A Killer: The Detective's Puzzle Book, you'll meet up with private eye Michelle Gray who needs you to hit the books and fine-tune your investigative skills before the next big murder case. The puzzle book is published by Ulysses Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever books are sold, and will also be available on the Hunt A Killer website to order.



"We love a great mystery, and are excited to bring so many avenues for people to enjoy and let their inner detective out," Moorman added. "From immersive and fun stories that encourage young people to pick up a book, to fun and interactive games and puzzles that keep minds of various ages active, we love being able to have options for almost everyone!"

For more information, you can head to the official Hunt A Killer website.

Will you be adding these mysteries to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!