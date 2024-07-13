Hunt: Showdown Permanently Gets Cheaper, but With a Catch

Hunt: Showdown has now gone through a round of pricing changes for the base game and its DLCs that could come off as good news or bad news depending on whether you own the game or not and which DLCs you’re looking to buy. Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek announced this week plans to decrease the price of the base game which is a welcome change for anyone who’s still on the fence about it or those who want to get it on another platform. That base game change, however, was accompanied by some changes for DLC prices that Crytek said may see some DLCs getting more expensive.

Crytek determined now was the right time to adjust Hunt: Showdown prices due to the “profound changes coming in the August launch” which include a new engine upgrade and more. As of July 11th, the base game’s price has already been adjusted on the PC platform. The game just came off a sale where it was being offered for under $15, but now that the sale has ended, the price has gone back up to $29.99. That’s still a better deal than it was before, however, since Hunt: Showdown used to cost $39.99 before the permanent price reduction happened. That same price cut is scheduled to happen on August 15th for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

For the DLC, however, prices are going both up and down. Crytek did not specify which DLCs’ prices would be changing but said that some of them would be increased while others would be decreased. Hunt: Showdown has a lot of DLCs to look through with over 50 of them offered on the Steam page alone, but a quick look at those doesn’t yield many noticeable price changes at all. These DLCs usually consist of different Hunters as well as weapons, and right now, it looks like the most expensive one is $14.99 which isn’t too egregious for DLC at all.

“These changes will also affect DLC prices, which will witness various increases and decreases across all regions. The Blood Bonds will follow a similar model across upcoming updates,” Crytek said. “We have worked to make these changes at the right level to ensure that Hunt remains competitive, accessible and affordable worldwide, while still supporting future development and new content for the game.”

Hunt: Showdown‘s pricing changes are live on PC now with console changes to happen next month.