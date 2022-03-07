Hunter: The Reckoning Fifth Edition Releases First Preview

The new World of Darkness game Hunter: The Reckoning has released a ten-page preview of its core rulebook ahead of the game’s release later this year. Renegade Games has released its first official look of its upcoming Hunter: The Reckoning reboot, showing a Hunter Creed, an Edge, and an antagonist that will appear in the new book. The preview confirms that much of the core tenets of Hunter: The Reckoning will return in the new version of the game. You can download the preview by signing up for an account on World of Darkness’s website. The preview PDF will be automatically available in your account page.

Hunter: The Reckoning acts as a counterbalance of sorts to the more popular Vampire: The Masquerade game, the core World of Darkness title in which players become a vampire trying to navigate a nighttime world populated by complex vampire clans with different motivations as well as their own dark impulses. While vampire hunters are an antagonist in Vampire: The Masquerade, they’re presented as the protagonist in Hunter: The Reckoning, trying to fight back against a world filled with monsters hidden just out of sight. The Hunters in Hunter: The Reckoning are less organized than the monster hunters seen in other World of Darkness games, and thus are seen as more righteous than those groups (which often have their own agendas that outweigh the desire to protect the innocent). However, the Hunters in Hunter: The Reckoning are also more desperate, driven by the need to do something that often outweighs their common sense or reason.

Each Hunter has a Creed that determines their philosophy towards “the Hunt” as well as Edges that grant them some sort of special ability or power. Edges generally are determined by which Creed a player chooses for their character. The preview shows off the Inquisitive Creed, as well as the Beast Whisperer Edge that grants players control of a beast companion that is used during the Hunt. The preview also includes a look at La Celestina, the Bloody Mannequin, a creature that hunts in the La Rosa neighborhood of Mexico City.

The new edition of Hunter: The Reckoning will be released later this year. Pre-orders for the game are available now.