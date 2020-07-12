Hyper Scape Releases Cinematic Trailer, Launches Into Open Beta

Ubisoft's latest and greatest battle royale title Hyper Scape has officially released a new cinematic trailer and launched into open beta on PC as part of today's Ubisoft Forward event. If you're not familiar, Hyper Scape differs from other battle royale titles by including various abilities called Hacks that players can grab in addition to weapons in addition to the fact that the map decays rather than simply having a circle close in -- and players can win by grabbing a crown at the end rather than knocking everyone else out as well. In a crowded field, Hyper Scape genuinely stands apart.

"We’ve built something really unique and fresh by streamlining the experience to focus on fun and intensity. We’re really excited to let players have a try at it right away and we can’t wait to hear what they think of it," said Graeme Jennings, Senior Producer on Hyper Scape at Ubisoft Montreal, when the game was first revealed. "But this is just the start. Hyper Scape is a universe that is built to grow, and our players will see the beginnings of that even during our technical test."

Part of what makes Hyper Scape particularly unique is that a Twitch extension allows viewers to impact the game as it is happening by voting on different events like low gravity or infinite ammo. It seems reasonable to assume that this sort of integration will only continue into further phases of the title.

"What makes Twitch so unique is the real-time engagement between our streamers and their fans. While traditionally this kind of interaction has been about commenting on gameplay, Hyper Scape transports viewers into the game themselves, to serve as active participants," said Sharmeen Browarek Chapp, VP of community product at Twitch, as part of the same original announcement. "The fact that fans can now directly impact what’s happening in the game creates an entirely new experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Ubisoft on this and cannot wait to show our communities what else we have in store for them!"

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's newest battle royale title, was recently revealed and launched a surprise technical test on PC via Twitch. It is officially in open beta as of today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

What do you think about Hyper Scape so far? Have you had a chance to play during the technical test? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.