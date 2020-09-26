Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Reveals New Story Trailer, Gameplay, and Character

Zelda fans have a lot to look forward to this year courtesy of Nintendo's upcoming sequel to Hyrule Warriors, and fans got a new look at the game's story and gameplay at TGS. First up was the absolutely stunning story trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity titled Champions Unite!, and as the name suggests we see several of the game's Champions join the team throughout the trailer, giving us a look at their sweet character designs and some of the different locations players will explore throughout the game. We then got a look at some gameplay, followed by the confirmation that the younger Impa from Breath of the Wild will be a playable character in the game, so there was quite a bit to appreciate for fans of the franchise.

The story trailer, which you can check out in the video above, gave us a look at the game's Champions, who will be joining Link and Zelda as they battle for Hyrule's survival. We got an extended look at Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, Revali, and Impa, and they all look like a blast to play. That said, Urbosa and Revali look especially cool, and Daruk is just delightful all around.

The gameplay then gave us a look at Link doing his thing on the battlefield, though the best part was the brief spotlight on Impa, who looks like a blast to play. You can get a look at her in the post below.

All in all it was a pretty good day for fans of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and you can check out the official description below.

"See Hyrule 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity hits Nintendo Switch on November 20th.

What did you think of all the new footage? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!