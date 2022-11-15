Jesus Christ Superstars In New Video Game Allowing You to Perform Miracles

I Am Jesus Christ is a new simulation game that'll allow players to play as Jesus Christ himself while performing miracles and playing through parts of the Bible, and soon, people will be able to go hands-on with the game. Developer SimulaM and publisher PlayWay announced this week plans for a free-to-play prologue that'll be out in December, a release which comes several years after this game was first announced. This prologue reveal was shared alongside a new trailer for the game as well as a reaffirmation of the 2023 release plans.

If you haven't been keeping up with all things related to I Am Jesus Christ, you can start by catching up with the trailer below that shows players controlling Jesus and performing miracles like turning water into wine and healing the sick.

The full game itself is said to be over 10 hours long, according to the developer, and will send Jesus across mountains, desert, and water. This prologue, however, will consist of around an hour of gameplay and will be out on December 1st.

"I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue is a free game that includes features available in the full version. Go back in time over 2,000 years and follow the same path as Jesus Christ, from his baptism to the resurrection," a preview of the prologue for the game said. "Inspired by the New Testament stories, 'I Am Jesus Christ' is a simulation like no other."

Throughout the course of the trailer shown above, we see the player controlling Jesus as they complete various objectives like talking to fishermen and helping them fish, turning water into wine for the "Wine Manager," and other missions. Many of these miracles appear to be performed with "Holy Spirit energy" which must be recharged before Jesus can perform miracles. Things like official "Prayer Locations" and objective-marking "God Rays" are in the game, too, which must be what PlayWay's preview of "brand new concepts work in conjunction with timeless tales" is referring to.

I Am Jesus Christ does not yet have a set release date, but it's expected to be out in the second quarter of 2023. This prologue, however, will be out on December 1st.