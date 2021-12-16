Former Riot Games Executive Launches New Tabletop Game Studio

One of the key people behind the hit series Arcane has launched a new tabletop games studio. Jane Chung Hoffacker has launched Incredible Dream Studios, a new tabletop game studio aiming to produce a new game IP called Kinfire Chronicles, which will be a co-op roleplaying game that gives players the chance to control adventurers trying to save their city from a mysterious global threat. . Chung Hoffacker raised over $2 million in capital to fund her new project and has brought in several big names in gaming to help build out the new company.

Chung Hoffacker was previously the general manager of animation for Riot Games and was one of key people behind Arcane, the hit Netflix series featuring characters from League of Legends. She helped assemble the writers room for the series and helped lead the show through the greenlighting process, but left after the first season was nearing completion to found Incredible Games Studios.

Speaking with VentureBeat, Chung Hoffacker noted that one of the company’s goals was to make the time players spend together feel more meaningful. “We managed to get a lot of triple-A gaming talent,” Chung Hoffacker said. “And we’re all here making board games. Part of the reason is that we see gaming as a lifestyle that not just limited to screens and video games. And we really do see an opportunity with, as we move toward the metaverse and online presence, how we spend less time together in person. And I think an outcome of that is that the few moments that we do spend together in person are going to become way more meaningful for us.”

Chief technology officer Chris Butler was the former director of engineering at Riot Games and cofounded Riot Games St Louis. He was an early architect of League of Legends’ platform. Others include game design director Kevin Wilson (co-designer of A Game of Thrones: The Board Game and Arkham Horror Second Edition), art director Kate Redesiuk, narrative consultants Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz and Jakub Szamalek, and game designer Adela Kapuscinska. Advisers include actress Felicia Day and former TNT Network president Kevin Reilly.

You can find more information about the game studio at their website.