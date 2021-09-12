Rumored Infamous PS5 Game Supposedly Isn’t Releasing Anytime Soon

Just last week, a new rumor started to spread that suggested PlayStation could soon be planning to revive Infamous, its open-world superhero franchise that began on the PlayStation 3. While the announcement of a new entry in the series was nowhere to be found during the recent PlayStation Showcase event, the reason for the lack of such an reveal now seems to have been potentially given.

As mentioned in a recent episode of the Spawncast podcast that took place prior to the PlayStation Showcase, it was suggested that a new Infamous title for PlayStation 5 is still years away from releasing if it is in development. When the topic of a new Infamous game arose, host Jordan Fringe said that a new entry in the series for PS5 likely wouldn’t release until 2023 at the earliest if it is in development. As such, those at Sony might opt to hold on until fully revealing the game when the project would actually be closer to hitting store shelves.

In theory, this definitely makes sense from the perspective of PlayStation if it is making a new Infamous game. After all, some of Sony’s first-party developers have already revealed more than enough games that aren’t slated to launch until years from now. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, for instance, aren’t slated to arrive until 2023 with the former, while the latter seems slated for 2024 or beyond. With this in mind, it would logically stand to reason that PlayStation doesn’t want to announce every game that it has slated to release in the far-flung future just yet. Instead, it would be wiser to focus on the games that are coming somewhat soon, such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7. If a new Infamous is in the cards, we’ll just have to be patient a bit longer to actually find out.

