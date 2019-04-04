‘Injustice 2’ Almost Had Neo from ‘The Matrix,’ According to ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director

Injustice 2 has a roster packed with nearly 40 characters, most of which come from the DC Universe’s lineup of heroes and villains. There were some guest characters that made appearances in NetherRealm’s fighting game including some from the Mortal Kombat series that’s made by the same studio, and according to the Mortal Kombat series’ co-creator Ed Boon, Neo from The Matrix was almost part of Injustice 2’s roster as well.

Speaking to Game Informer about Mortal Kombat 11, Boon was asked what the chances were for Neo from The Matrix being added to the new fighting game that’s scheduled to release this month. Boon said around the 6:20 mark in the video that the chances of that happening are “0.0,” so there’s no way Neo will be in the new game. However, Boon did reveal that there was a “pretty close chance” that would’ve seen Neo become a part of Injustice 2’s lineup.

“There’s a 0.0% chance that Mokap is coming back,” Boon told Game Informer when answering a previous question. “There was a pretty close chance that Neo was going to be in Injustice 2, but that fell through.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Neo’s been thought of as a potential guest character in Injustice 2, though the suggestions have largely come from players who requested their favorite picks for new fighters. Spawn, Constantine, and others like Neo were frequent suggestions for a spot in Injustice 2, though none of them ever found their way into the game.

Boon himself also pitched the idea at one point of who might play Neo in Injustice 2 assuming the character’s actor, Keanu Reeves, wouldn’t want to play the character again. The tweet took a poll by giving Boon’s followers options to pick from such as George Clooney, but the overwhelming winner was Boon himself who received 70% of the votes.

If Keanu wouldn’t want to be Neo in Injustice 2, who should we have as Neo? — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 3, 2017

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 23rd, but don’t expect Neo to ever be in the roster.

