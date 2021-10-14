New Injustice Clips Revealed Ahead of Movie’s Release

The new Injustice movie from Warner Bros. and DC is just under a week away now, and ahead of that release, we’re now starting to see some clips released online to preview some of what’s in store. The scenes being shown will of course already be familiar to those who already know the Injustice story either through the comics or the games, but it’s a taste of Injustice to hold you over until the full movie releases if nothing else.

IGN shared one of the clips this week on social media. In it, we hear Joker’s deranged monologue directed at Batman as the pair talk about the idea of corrupting Superman. Batman has confidence in Superman’s ability to stay the same after the loss of Lois and his unborn child, but the Joker – the character responsible for that loss – isn’t so sure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dive into this new clip from DC’s animated Injustice. pic.twitter.com/1boMpjKVh6 — IGN (@IGN) October 14, 2021

For those who’ve seen the red band trailer or are again familiar with the Injustice story, you’ll know how this scene plays out, but if you’re not in the know, it’s probably best you wait until the movie releases to see what transpires.

In another clip shared by Game Informer, we see what Superman’s idea of cleaning up the world looks like after he’s decided that he knows what’s best for the population. He opts to end a war by destroying every vehicle and weapon of war he can find which proves to be both an effective method and an effective foreshadowing of what’s to come.

If you want to see more of Injustice, you’ll be able to do so this weekending during the next DC FanDome event since the movie’s been confirmed for an appearance. Beyond that, these clips and the synopsis below should hold you over until the film releases on October 19th.

“Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage,” a preview of the movie reads. “Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive.”