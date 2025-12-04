Invincible VS Release Date, New Character Teased for The Game Awards

The release date for Invincible VS, alongside a new character reveal for the upcoming fighting game, have been teased to be unveiled next week. Since its announcement earlier this year, Skybound Games has continued to reveal more about its upcoming 3v3 tag fighter set within the Invincible universe. This most recently culminated in the game’s first closed alpha going live, which represented one of the first opportunities for Invincible fans to get their hands on the title. Now, in the wake of this testing period, it looks like more substantial news on Invincible VS will be arriving quite soon.

In a recent post on its official social media accounts, Invincible VS confirmed that it would be present at The Game Awards, which is set to take place on December 11th. The post in question indicated that this venue is where the game’s launch date will finally be announced, which has been the biggest question that fans have had about the project. Other than this, a new fighter that will be joining the roster is also set to be shown off. This will be the 12th confirmed playable character in the title, with more expected to be revealed in the lead-up to launch.

Probably not supposed to say this, but we're crashing @thegameawards.



Tune in to see us unveil an all-new character in the Invincible universe, created by Robert Kirkman & Cory Walker.



Might even drop a release date. Sorry @geoffkeighley … pic.twitter.com/ENIUF8ZgRV — Invincible VS (@InvincibleVS) December 4, 2025

The advent of a new character in Invincible VS is particularly interesting, as this fighter is one that won’t have appeared in past Invincible media. Previously, the development team behind Invincible VS indicated that brand-new characters to the Invincible universe would make their debut in this game, but until this point, we still haven’t seen who those characters are. While some longtime Invincible fans might feel hesitancy when it comes to seeing new characters, Skybound Games has made clear that these characters have specifically been created by Invincible co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. As such, these new heroes (or villains) aren’t ones that will have come about without those in charge of Invincible as a whole involved.

Invincible VS is currently in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms and is broadly slated for 2026. Whenever we have more details on the game following its showing at The Game Awards, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

