inZOI Reveals Plans to Add a Major Sims 4 Feature This Month

The newest life sim seeking a piece of The Sims 4‘s pie is hyper-realistic inZOI. Though the game launched into Early Access with impressive numbers, many players soon felt they ran out of content to keep things interesting. Thankfully, there’s plenty of fresh additions on the way. Now, Krafton has unveiled the timeline for adding a major feature that’s kept The Sims 4 fans entertained for years. We’re talking, of course, about official mod support for inZOI. Mods have a big role in the life sim community, letting players get creative and make the game their own. And now, inZOI will make it easier for creators to make mods and for players to find them.

Via their X account, @PlayinZOI, Krafton shared confirmation that the long-anticipated inZOI ModKit will be released at the end of May. This information comes alongside an updated inZOI Roadmap, showing what’s next for the life sim. It looks like May’s inZOI update will be a big one, with the potential to bring players right back to the life sim as they explore the new content and check out the official ModKit content.

📢 The long-awaited inZOI ModKit is coming at the end of May 2025!



The inZOI ModKit is an official tool that makes modding easy and accessible for everyone.🙌 After the late May update, it will be available for download via the Epic Games Store.



This is just the beginning—we’ll… pic.twitter.com/pDfIn7ZtyO — inZOI (@PlayinZOI) May 9, 2025

As you can see, ModKit content will be a major focus for the May update to inZOI. This update will add the Mod project manager, the ability to share to CurseForge, mod tutorial videos, and the integrated mod system and mod UI. This should make it much easier for creators to integrate their inZOI mods into the game, and for users to find them.

There are already well over 500 inZOI mods available on the popular modding site Nexus, so it’s clear that mod creators are eager to use their creativity with inZOI. With the in-game CurseForge integration, these mods will soon be even easier for inZOI players to find, much as you can browse custom content in The Sims 4 now.

What’s Next on the inZOI Early Access Roadmap

The latest roadmap released for inZOI is focused on mod content specifically. Not all mod support features will be available in May, though it will be the biggest influx of tools. From there, modding will get two more big updates – one in September to expand moddable content to character features, more build mode elements, and interactions. In December, more outfits and interaction scripts will join the mix, as well.

The Early access roadmap for inzoi as shared during the pre-release showcase

May’s update won’t only bring new modding content, however. The previously revealed Early Access roadmap for inZOI includes several improvements in the works for this next major update. This includes the ability to use in-game cheat codes, an adoption system, improvements to relationships , outfit updates, and overall improvements for build mode and Create a Zoi. Though we don’t have an exact release date for this first major inZOI content update, it’s going to be a big one.

From there, additional major content updates are planned for August, October, and December 2025. These will continue to bring in new features, including pools, freelance jobs, and a Cat Island DLC in August 2025. In October, we’ll see more improvements for Create a Zoi and Build Mode, along with family tree capabilities. As for December, there will be new interaction responses based on traits, a memory system, and additional improvements for various in-game systems. In all, the inZOI roadmap shows a lot of promise for the future of this life sim. But mods are definitely the beginning, as they’re a huge part of what makes The Sims 4 so beloved to this day.