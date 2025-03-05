Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Gets a Release Window

It’s been about one year since Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was first announced, and details about the game have been pretty slim ever since. At the time, Skydance Media said that the game was targeting a release sometime in 2025, but without any further updates, it’s been impossible to know if that was still the plan. It appears that not only is the game still on track to arrive this year, but we now have a better idea when to expect it. Speaking to The Direct, Black Panther actor Khary Payton suggested that we could see a holiday release window for the game.

“We’re still working. We’re planning on 2025… We’re thinking like a Christmas situation. But I’m so excited,” Payton told The Direct.

marvel 1943: rise of hydra has four confirmed playable characters

It will be interesting to see if “Christmas” means the standard holiday window for game releases (October through December), or specifically in the month of December. Marvel games don’t have the best track record releasing that late in the year; Marvel’s Midnight Suns was a huge commercial flop when it debuted in December 2022, despite near-universal acclaim from critics. Hopefully Skydance Media and publisher Plaion are well-aware of previous failures in that window, and are careful to avoid releasing the game when it might be too far into the holiday shopping season. In that case, it might be smarter to push the game into 2026 instead.

If Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra really is arriving this year, we should start to learn more information sometime within the next few months. It’s possible the game could get a big focus at Summer Game Fest, or we could see it show up during a PlayStation State of Play or an Xbox Developer Direct. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the game, and what it has to offer. While there’s a lot of potential, the Marvel audience hasn’t gotten much of a feel for the gameplay. It’s possible Skydance Media could also hold some hands-on previews, or even release a demo so the general public can try it.

We’re still waiting on a lot of information, but Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra could offer something much different from what we’ve seen in the past. The game will put players in the roles of Captain America and the Black Panther (Azzuri, the grandfather of T’Challa). That’s notable enough, considering those two characters are usually only featured in games with bigger ensemble casts, such as Marvel’s Avengers. This time around, they’ll be getting the spotlight as the main playable characters, alongside Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones and Wakandan spy Nanali. As the name implies, the setting is in 1943, during World War II. We haven’t seen a lot of Marvel games set during that era, which should definitely help the game stand out, whenever it does arrive!

