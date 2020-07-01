Marvel's Iron Man VR Launch Trailer Released

Marvel's Iron Man VR, the latest and greatest video game for PlayStation VR, is officially set to release at the end of this week on July 3rd. If you're still on the fence, there's always the demo to check out, and PlayStation and developer Camouflaj have also revealed the changes they have made after feedback to the demo as well. Ahead of the release, they have released a new launch trailer showcasing what folks can expect when they first suit up as the Marvel superhero in just a few days.

"I personally believe this game is an important statement about virtual reality," Ryan Payton, director at Camouflaj, says about the upcoming video game in PlayStation's blog post from today. "VR is technology that’s been around for decades, yet only now is something that lives in the homes of not only millions of people around the globe, but in the living rooms of millions of PlayStation 4 users. We built this game for you all — a PS VR-exclusive game where nearly every major aspect of the game was designed to best utilize the PlayStation VR headset and PlayStation Move motion controllers. I truly hope you find Marvel’s Iron Man VR to be the kind of big, ambitious, VR-only game you’ve been wanting."

As noted above, the demo for Marvel's Iron Man VR is now available via the PlayStation Store. As with all PlayStation VR titles, it requires the headset, camera, and PlayStation Move controllers. Anyone that finishes the demo and purchases the full game will receive the Molten Lava Armor Deco when the game launches. The full virtual reality game is set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4 on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming VR video game right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Marvel's Iron Man VR so far? Are you interested in giving it a shot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.