Is The Last of Us 2 Multiplayer Spin-Off Releasing This Year?

The Last of Us Part II is one of the most acclaimed games of the last generation, but it was missing something: a multiplayer mode. For some, this exclusion probably wasn't noticed because the game was already meaty enough without it, but it was intended to have multiplayer. Somewhere in the game's development, Naughty Dog opted to scrap the multiplayer for The Last of Us Part II and opt to use those resources on the core game. The team was committed to making a multiplayer experience later, which has now turned into a separate, larger game. There are all kinds of rumors regarding what this game will look like, but Naughty Dog hasn't said much about it.

With that said, it seems like it could be coming soon. Sony confirmed during an investors call that it has two "live service" titles still scheduled for fiscal year 2022. As of right now, no one knows what these games may be, but the most likely candidate is Naughty Dog's multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us. With rumblings that PlayStation is hosting a State of Play in June, it wouldn't be surprising if we get our first details for the game in just a couple of weeks. It's also heavily rumored that a remake of The Last of Us is slated to release this year, so it's possible that Sony and Naughty Dog will tie them together. Only time will tell if this comes to fruition, but if not, PlayStation has six live service games scheduled for 2023, which seems like an equally likely year for it to release.

Naughty Dog hasn't offered any significant details on the upcoming multiplayer Last of Us game, but various leaks and job listing have suggested it will be far more than just a slightly bigger version of the PvP from the original game. It seems like it will be a larger experience with a living and breathing world, but of course, nothing has been confirmed.

