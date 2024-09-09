Jada Street Fighter Cammy And Dee Jay Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jada Toys popular series of 6-inch figures inspired by Capcom's 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers game for the Nintendo Switch got two new additions today in the form of Cammy and Dee Jay, and pre-orders are available now for $24.99 each. This release follows a Ken Player 2 figure variant that sold out quickly in July. Pre-orders are available now, and you can secure yours via the links below. Note that Entertainment Earth has a $7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee.

Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy 6-Inch Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth: The figure stands at roughly 5 3/4-inches tall and includes a set of extra hands, 1x kick effect part, and 1x alternate head.

Ultra Street Fighter II Dee Jay 6-Inch Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth: Dee Jay stands about 6-inches tall and comes with an extra pair of hands, 1x air slasher effect, 1x alternate head, and 1x display stand.

Both figures come in arcade style packaging with design features that are inspired from the game



A New Street Fighter Movie Is On The Way

Legendary Pictures and Sony have set the next live-action movie adaptation of Street Fighter for a March 20, 2026 release date, though the film doesn't currently have directors and little is known about the project at this time.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Capcom's Street Fighter series made it to the big screen. There's the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raul Julia as M. Bison and the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Both films were critical failures, though the original has been surprisingly profitable. It even got a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray release in 2021.

If you are unfamiliar with the original Street Fighter film, a description is available below.

Gen. Bison (Raul Julia), the evil dictator of Shadaloo, captures a busload of relief workers and holds them for ransom. Col. Guile (Jean-Claude Van Damme) leads an international strike force to invade Shadaloo and rescue the hostages. Along the way, Guile recruits Chun-Li (Ming-Na Wen), a reporter and martial-arts expert whose father was killed by Bison years ago, two young con men (Damian Chapa, Byron Mann) and a sumo wrestler (Peter Navy Tuiasosopo).