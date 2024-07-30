Street Fighter Ken Player 2 Edition Figure Has Entered The Game As An Exclusive

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Ken Player 2 Edition

Jada Toys excellent series of figures inspired by Capcom’s Ultra Street Fighter II is getting a Ken Masters variant figure in his Player 2 white gi. This 6-inch scale figure features 20 points of articulation and comes with 2 swappable head sculpts, 2 sets of hands, and 2 effect accessory pieces with a stand. What’s more, it’s an exclusive figure that will likely sell out quickly.

If you want to add it to your collection, pre-orders are available exclusively here at Entertainment Earth now for $26.99. If you want to avoid shipping charges in the U.S., you’ll need to spend more than $59. Checking out the rest of Jada’s Street Fighter figure lineup is a good place to start if you’re looking to get over the threshold.

From the official description: “! Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event! Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. The extreme fighter Ken Masters is back with his “Player 2″ white gi! He comes equipped 2x interchangeable head sculpts, 2x sets of hands, 2x accessory pieces with a stand. This Ultra Street Fighter II Ken Player 2 Version 6-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes in premium collector packaging with features inspired from the game. Be careful not to get caught on the opposite side of Ken’s right hook!”

A New Street Fighter Movie Is On The Way

Legendary Pictures and Sony have set the next live-action movie adaptation of Street Fighter for a March 20, 2026 release date, though the film doesn’t currently have directors and little is known about the project at this time.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Capcom’s Street Fighter series made it to the big screen. There’s the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raul Julia as M. Bison and the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Both films were critical failures, though the original has been surprisingly profitable. It even got a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray release in 2021.

If you are unfamiliar with the original Street Fighter film, a description is available below.

Gen. Bison (Raul Julia), the evil dictator of Shadaloo, captures a busload of relief workers and holds them for ransom. Col. Guile (Jean-Claude Van Damme) leads an international strike force to invade Shadaloo and rescue the hostages. Along the way, Guile recruits Chun-Li (Ming-Na Wen), a reporter and martial-arts expert whose father was killed by Bison years ago, two young con men (Damian Chapa, Byron Mann) and a sumo wrestler (Peter Navy Tuiasosopo).