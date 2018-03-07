Rumor: Houston Rockets’ James Harden May Have Worn a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Hat Tonight

The rumors circulating Activision and Treyarch’s next Call of Duty game, reportedly Black Ops 4, are heating up like crazy. We saw some early evidence last year indicating that Treyarch was hard at work on the follow-up, and a retail listing that was spotted yesterday suggests that the game is on the way to our consoles and PC later this year, even though Activision hasn’t said a word just yet.

But now, some interesting new evidence has emerged from the unlikeliest of places – on the head of a basketball player.

Not just any basketball player, though – James Harden, who plays with the Houston Rockets as shooting guard and always enjoys putting on a show. Well, he’s inadvertently become the star of another one, thanks to a video clip released by the ESPN NBA account on Twitter.

In the video, Harden is simply making his way to the locker room to get ready for the game. But take a good, close look at his hat. It has a mysterious orange emblem that appears to have four marks on it – possibly resembling Black Ops 4. You can see the video below.

The Beard has arrived, and he’s ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

Now, there is some argument that could be made against this theory. The emblem could possibly be for another company; and the Roman numerals for “4” are in fact “IV”, not “IIII”. And there’s nothing else that indicates this is any kind of Call of Duty product, since we only see the front of the hat.

But then let’s look at the flip side of this argument. Activision usually calls in big sports stars to hype up its games, and getting someone like Harden to be on board for Black Ops 4 would be huge – especially if he’s making an appearance in the game’s multiplayer.

And, on top of that, the font does look similar to the orange “III” used with Call of Duty: Black Ops III, which we’ve included below for you to check out. Activision might be using the “IIII” emblem as an effort to be stylish, and, actually, it does look that way.

Again, this is simply rumor at this point until Activision officially confirms something. But that should happen sooner rather than later, especially with all these signs indicating that the game is coming. We’ll keep you informed when something is officially announced.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will reportedly arrive later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and possibly Nintendo Switch.