Jamie Lee Curtis to Officiate Daughter’s Wedding in Warcraft Costume

Film icon Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t lend her talents just to being in front of camera, she also takes them to the alter. Having previously officiated a few weddings, including one for a major , Curtis has revealed she’ll be bringing two hands together in marriage once again very soon, one of them being her daughter Ruby. Curtis revealed the news in a new interview, confirming that not only will she be officiating the ceremony but that it will be done entirely in costume. The actress confirmed that everyone in attendance will be in costume and that hers will be as a character from Warcraft.

“I am officiating in May. It is a cosplay wedding. That means you wear a costume, you dress up as something,” Curtis revealed on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Everybody at the wedding is going to be in costume and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding…It’s not a theme, it’s a cosplay wedding. It’s really exciting, We’re gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I’m really excited. Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears….It’s so much more meaningful. Just forgetting all of show-off business – being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard.”

She added, “(They) picked my costume, which her name is Jaina Proudmoore. She’s an admiral. SO I went on Etsy and wrote ‘Jaina Proudmoore costume,’ and up came a woman who had the costume. We exchanged communication, I paid her a nice sum of money for this, and all is going great, I sent her my measurements. Everything’s going great, until a month ago. I got an email from her, she said ‘There may be a delay in sending the costume,’ I said ‘Okay, that’s fine, a week or two is fine.’….The costume is coming from Russia….You know there’s a little bit of a supply chain issue going on.”

For those unaware, Jaina Proudmoore is a mage from the Warcraft franchises with appearances in Warcraft III and World of Warcraft, later appearing in other Blizzard titles Heroes of the Storm and Hearthstone as well. Curtis can next be seen on the big screen in A24’s multiversal movie Everything Everywhere All At Once and the upcoming Halloween Ends.

