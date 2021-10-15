Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis Officiated Wedding For Terminally Ill Fan Right Before His Death

✖

Horror fans could all probably relate to Anthony Woodle, whose love of the Halloween holiday and film franchise fueled his life. Charleston's The Post and Courier brings word of the local fan that had his dreams come true more than once this year before tragedy ultimately ended his story. As they wrote it, Woodle made Halloween a focal point of his life, proposing to his girlfriend Emilee on the holiday in 2016, even selecting the date as their wedding day for this year. In another twist of fate, Halloween 2019 marked the date that Woodle learned he had been diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal cancer. As their date approached it appeared he wouldn't make it to Halloween, but fate dealt another twist to the couple in the form of Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Woodle was put in touch with Green, another Charleston local, who made arrangements for a private screening of the upcoming sequel for the pair, making them among the first people in the world to see the new film. “That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie,” Emilee told the paper. Their connections to the slasher series didn't end there though as that day he received a voicemail from Jamie Lee Curtis who wanted to connect with him after hearing his story. The pair spoke on the phone and after sending him a care packed (including a signed Halloween Kills knife), Curtis offered her services to him as the officiant for their wedding, which they accepted, changing their plans to September 13.

Though Anthony's health declined that day, Curtis still called in to officiate the ceremony, saying: “Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment. We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

This was at 10:30 PM, and Anthony passed at 11:17.

Curtis and Emilee remain in touch however, with the later keeping his memory alive by placing carved pumpkins at his grave. Anita (Anthony's mother), her husband Steve and their daughter Kristina all got matching tattoos in his memory which read "Every day is Halloween."

In a post on Instagram on Halloween, Curtis wrote: "Anthony Woodle, rest in the knowledge that you came from love, were surrounded by love and found true love in Emilee. Anthony, I am honored to have been your friend and that you and Emilee were the ONLY people who have seen #halloweenkills thanks to #davidgordongreen."