Horror Icon John Carpenter Shares Praise for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Filmmaker John Carpenter has been known for crafting tales of terror for more than 40 years, but with it being a decade since his last directing efforts, his interests have moved elsewhere, with most of his fans knowing just how much he loves video games. Carpenter is one of many people around the world who, with an endless amount of hours to spend in our homes, have turned to video games as escapism, with the filmmaker recently taking to Twitter to let all of his fans know how much he's loving Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Given how many ups and downs the Assassin's Creed franchise has seen over the years, the praise will surely inspire some to check out the game who might not have otherwise.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a return to excellence in the franchise. Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game," Carpenter shared on Twitter.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA is a return to excellence in the franchise. Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) November 25, 2020

This is far from the first time the filmmaker has shared his enthusiasm for gaming, having previously shared his love of the Borderlands franchise.

“Well, I'm getting prepared for the release of Borderlands 3 next month,” Carpenter shared with ComicBook.com ahead of that game's release. “I'm preparing myself for that, and I'm getting psyched about it.”

The filmmaker has delivered audiences films like Halloween, The Fog, and The Thing, all of which remain just as frightening today as they were when they hit theaters decades ago. The last film Carpenter directed was The Ward in 2010.

While some fans will surely appreciate the video game recommendation from Carpenter, we shouldn't count on him recommending any horror films anytime soon, as he previously detailed how his time in the genre makes it harder to be surprised.

"No, I see the plumbing," Carpenter confirmed to ComicBook.com when asking if a modern horror film has scared him. "You have to be young, young is good, and know a little less [to get scared]. But when a movie does affect me, that means it's great because it's gotten past all my sensors."

The filmmaker did point out that 2008's Let the Right One In, an adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same name about a young vampire who befriends a boy in her apartment complex, did offer him some exciting surprises.

"There was a movie a few years ago I thought was just fabulous," Carpenter confessed. "It was called Let the Right One In. I believe that was a Swedish film. Oh, man, that was terrific. Just terrific. It just reinvented the vampire myth quite a bit. And I liked it."

Carpenter served as an executive producer and composer on the upcoming Halloween Kills, which is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

