DOOM Creator Announces Development of New First-Person Shooter

John Romero, who is one of the most well-known video game developers of all-time due to his work on properties like DOOM, Wolfenstein, and Quake, has announced that he's in the process of working on a new first-person shooter. In recent years, Romero and the team at Romero Games have continued to make a number of various titles that have each seen some level of success. However, it's this new project that will have more eyes on it than ever before given that Romero himself is returning to the genre that he essentially helped create.

On social media this morning, Romero announced this new first-person shooter game with some brief details. The project is said to be getting made within Unreal Engine 5, which means that it's clearly being developed with next-gen platforms in mind. It was also revealed that the game is being created in tandem with a notable, unnamed video game publisher. That being said, the IP itself is wholly original, which means that we won't see Romero returning to work on a new game tied to DOOM or Wolfenstein.

Exciting news! I'm working on a new FPS, and we're hiring. Visit https://t.co/PIhw3iPgLG and check out our careers page. #gamedev #gamedevjobs pic.twitter.com/D0fcN3X8Fk — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) July 19, 2022

"It's a new dawn for Romero Games. We're working with a major publisher to develop John Romero's next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP," said the post from Romero Games announcing this project. "Our team is expanding, and we're looking for talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience."

At this point in time, it seems like work on this new shooter is in the very early stages, which means we likely won't see or hear anything else from it for quite a long time. Still, it will be fascinating to see what Romero Games ends up creating. While John Romero himself has worked on various shooter projects in recent years, this will be the creator's first large-scale, current-generation FPS in a very, very long time.

How do you feel about seeing Romero return to work on a new game in the genre that he helped to establish? And what publisher do you think Romero Games could be collaborating with? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.